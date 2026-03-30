Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $791,317,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,680,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 4,923.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,407,042 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $409,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,225 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1,926.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,061,134 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $195,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,800,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $275.34 on Monday. Western Digital Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $319.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.47.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.02%.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 9,324 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.27, for a total value of $2,501,349.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,630.14. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $9,616,638.18. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,795 shares of company stock worth $24,265,884. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Western Digital News

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial set a $310.00 price target on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Western Digital to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Western Digital

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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