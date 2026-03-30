Private Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 168,668 Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 168,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,874,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the third quarter worth $36,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 3,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Insider Activity

In other Zions Bancorporation, N.A. news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.03 per share, with a total value of $265,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,317,493 shares in the company, valued at $77,771,611.79. The trade was a 0.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $424,958.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,712.80. This represents a 25.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,774. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $55.40 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $66.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle‐market firms and high‐net‐worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash‐management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.