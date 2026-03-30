Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 991.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,595,000 after purchasing an additional 32,001 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,091,000 after buying an additional 472,113 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,723,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,188,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,385,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU opened at $196.88 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $154.00 and a 1 year high of $206.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.00 and a 200-day moving average of $192.27.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of those companies considered electric, gas, or water utilities, or companies that operate as independent producers and/or distributors of power.

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