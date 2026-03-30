Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on BPOP. Zacks Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Popular from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Popular from $153.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Popular from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.09.

Get Popular alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BPOP

Popular Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Popular stock traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $131.63. The stock had a trading volume of 49,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.92. Popular has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $149.31.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $806.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.55 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In related news, Director Alejandro M. Sanchez sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $204,373.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,415 shares in the company, valued at $481,002.75. This trade represents a 29.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alejandro M. Ballester sold 2,360 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $312,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 57,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,992.50. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Popular

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is a financial holding company and a leading provider of banking services in the United States mainland and Puerto Rico. Through its primary subsidiaries—Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular Bank—the company delivers comprehensive commercial and consumer banking solutions. It offers deposit products, lending facilities, cash management services and payment-processing solutions designed for individuals, small businesses and large corporations.

The company’s product suite encompasses checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential and commercial mortgage loans, business lines of credit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.