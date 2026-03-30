Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Polyhedra Network token can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Polyhedra Network has a market cap of $8.02 million and $2.25 million worth of Polyhedra Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polyhedra Network has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,561.35 or 0.99984291 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,302.25 or 0.99855233 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polyhedra Network Profile

Polyhedra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,555,555 tokens. The official website for Polyhedra Network is polyhedra.network. Polyhedra Network’s official Twitter account is @polyhedrazk. The official message board for Polyhedra Network is polyhedra.medium.com.

Polyhedra Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polyhedra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 579,885,426.81135985 in circulation. The last known price of Polyhedra Network is 0.0199187 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 194 active market(s) with $2,278,104.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polyhedra.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyhedra Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polyhedra Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyhedra Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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