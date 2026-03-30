pippin (PIPPIN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.65 Million

pippin (PIPPIN) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. pippin has a total market capitalization of $54.65 million and approximately $32.62 million worth of pippin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pippin has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar. One pippin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,606.26 or 1.00310946 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,302.25 or 0.99855233 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pippin Token Profile

pippin’s total supply is 999,996,253 tokens. pippin’s official website is pippin.love. pippin’s official Twitter account is @pippinlovesyou.

Buying and Selling pippin

According to CryptoCompare, “pippin (PIPPIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. pippin has a current supply of 999,996,253. The last known price of pippin is 0.05360064 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $22,337,749.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pippin.love.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pippin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pippin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pippin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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