Piper Sandler Cuts Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Price Target to $1.00

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark cut their target price on Humacyte from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humacyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

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Humacyte Trading Down 17.4%

NASDAQ HUMA traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,368,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,646. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.89. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 808.20% and a negative net margin of 1,998.87%.The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. Analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humacyte

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humacyte by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,520,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 520,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humacyte by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,720,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 624,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 976,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Humacyte by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,837,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 429,233 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 5,308.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,639,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and manufacturing of off-the-shelf, regenerative human acellular vessels (HAVs) designed to address critical vascular access needs. The company’s proprietary vessels are engineered from human donor cells and then decellularized to create a biocompatible scaffold capable of integrating with a patient’s own tissue. Humacyte’s primary business activities encompass process development, large-scale manufacturing, and clinical evaluation of HAVs for use in end-stage renal disease, peripheral arterial disease and other vascular repair applications.

The company’s lead product candidate, the HAV, has advanced through multiple clinical trials for arteriovenous access in hemodialysis patients, demonstrating durability, reduced infection rates and compatibility with repeated cannulation.

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