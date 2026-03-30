Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF) Short Interest Down 33.5% in March

Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 61,060 shares, a drop of 33.5% from the February 26th total of 91,801 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perfect

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Perfect by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,938,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 464,702 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Perfect by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,013 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Perfect by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perfect by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period.

Get Perfect alerts:

Perfect Stock Down 2.6%

PERF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,992. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $168.56 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. Perfect has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $2.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Perfect ( NYSE:PERF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Perfect had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 6.71%.The firm had revenue of $18.13 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PERF shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Perfect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Perfect in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Perfect

Perfect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perfect Corp (NYSE: PERF) is a technology company specializing in beauty and personal care solutions. The company develops AI- and AR-driven platforms that enable virtual product try-on, personalized skincare analysis and digital marketing tools for cosmetics brands and retailers. Its software as a service (SaaS) offerings allow users to preview makeup and skincare products in real time, drive customer engagement across e-commerce and social media channels, and collect data-driven insights into consumer preferences.

The core products include virtual try-on applications, skin diagnostic tools and AI-powered recommendation engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perfect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perfect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.