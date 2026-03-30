PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 138.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $191.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.89 and a 200-day moving average of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $171.48. The company has a market cap of $209.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.83%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.