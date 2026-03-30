PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Position Boosted by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,617,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,476,000 after acquiring an additional 958,701 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,902,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,290,000 after acquiring an additional 118,286 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 30.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,362 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,255,000 after purchasing an additional 155,636 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $153.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.39.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.83%.

PepsiCo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

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PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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