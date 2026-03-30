Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Pegasystems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Pegasystems has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Price Performance

Pegasystems stock opened at $40.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $68.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 22.54%.The firm had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Pegasystems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PEGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Pegasystems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

View Our Latest Report on PEGA

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.