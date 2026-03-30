PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06, FiscalAI reports.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of PDS Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 603.7% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 94,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 80,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of targeted treatments for oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary Amplivant™ adjuvant platform leverages Toll-like receptor 3 activation to prime antigen‐presenting cells, directing robust immune responses against defined tumor and viral antigens. Its lead therapeutic vaccine candidate, PDS‐0101, is designed to treat HPV16‐positive cancers and is being evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Beyond its HPV‐focused program, PDS Biotechnology is advancing a diversified pipeline of immunotherapies incorporating its Amplivant platform.

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