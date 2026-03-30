Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Oxbridge Re had a negative net margin of 109.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Oxbridge Re’s conference call:

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SurancePlus tokenization and distribution progress — including entry into the Solana ecosystem and LayerZero/AlphaLedger connectivity across 160+ networks — meaningfully broadens investor access to on‑chain reinsurance and should support future growth.

tokenization and distribution progress — including entry into the Solana ecosystem and LayerZero/AlphaLedger connectivity across 160+ networks — meaningfully broadens investor access to on‑chain reinsurance and should support future growth. Management recorded significant underwriting losses tied to Hurricane Milton , driving the combined ratio to a very high 264% for FY2025 and materially increasing expense and loss ratios versus the prior year.

, driving the combined ratio to a very high 264% for FY2025 and materially increasing expense and loss ratios versus the prior year. Revenue improved to $2.58M for FY2025 (from $546k prior year) and the company narrowed its annual net loss to $2.08M (versus $2.73M), while the most recent quarter produced $120k net income, reflecting higher investment/other income and allocation of underwriting losses to token holders.

Strong liquidity position with approximately $6.9M in cash and restricted cash as of Dec 31, 2025, which management says supports tokenization initiatives and potential expansion into additional real‑world assets such as tokenized data center revenue.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 7.3%

NASDAQ:OXBR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 21,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,480. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oxbridge Re in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OXBR

About Oxbridge Re

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Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) is a reinsurance holding company that provides capital solutions and risk-sharing arrangements to insurance carriers. Its core business centers on offering treaty reinsurance and structured transactions designed to help insurers manage underwriting exposures and optimize their capital efficiency. By leveraging tailored financing structures, Oxbridge Re enables clients to transfer segments of their in-force life and health insurance portfolios, freeing up capital for growth or other strategic initiatives.

The company’s products and services include quota share reinsurance, coinsurance, and loss portfolio transfers, each crafted to address specific balance sheet and earnings targets of cedents.

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