Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Shares Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 448,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,237,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Oroco Resource Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$116.90 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42.

About Oroco Resource

(Get Free Report)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

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