ORG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,961 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,241.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.65 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.27 and a 12 month high of $100.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

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