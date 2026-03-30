ORG Partners LLC Purchases 5,411 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 165.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.16.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE ABT opened at $104.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.01. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $102.41 and a twelve month high of $139.06. The company has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 14.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.73 per share, with a total value of $1,087,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,738,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,711,572.41. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,575.12. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.