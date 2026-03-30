ORG Partners LLC Acquires 6,742 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 1.5% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,473.2% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 51,972.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boyum Wealth Architects LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 24,904 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $231.61 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $262.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.3277 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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