Openlane (NYSE:OPLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Openlane (NYSE:OPLN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPLN. Stephens raised their target price on Openlane from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Openlane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Openlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Openlane from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Openlane from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th.

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Insider Transactions at Openlane

Institutional Trading of Openlane

In other Openlane news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 88,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $2,549,840.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 63,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,343.27. This trade represents a 58.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPLN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Openlane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Openlane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Openlane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Openlane in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Openlane in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Openlane Price Performance

Shares of Openlane stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.52. 73,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. Openlane has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter. Openlane had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Openlane’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Openlane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.380 EPS.

Openlane Company Profile

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Openlane, Inc operates a digital wholesale vehicle marketplace that facilitates the remarketing of used vehicles for commercial consignors and retail dealers. The company provides an online auction platform that enables buyers and sellers to transact in real time, connecting franchised and independent dealers, fleet operators, rental companies, manufacturers and financial institutions. Its marketplace focuses on vehicles from lease returns, fleet and commercial fleets, repossessions and dealer trade-ins.

In addition to the core auction and listing services, Openlane offers a suite of remarketing support services designed to simplify the end-to-end sale process.

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