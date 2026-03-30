Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) traded down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $8.15. 69,934,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 97,280,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ondas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

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Ondas Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 69.00% and a negative net margin of 270.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ondas

In other Ondas news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $4,612,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,461,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,188,786.05. The trade was a 24.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ondas by 3,558,617.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,064,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,998 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Ondas by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 154,792 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,720,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

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Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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