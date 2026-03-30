Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Sells 25,800 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $12,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 282,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 97,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period.

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Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:DISV opened at $38.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DISV was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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