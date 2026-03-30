Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $111,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Charis Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Charis Legacy Partners LLC now owns 55,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,990,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,769,000 after purchasing an additional 227,732 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,265,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,492,000 after buying an additional 294,238 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 195,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 502,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,407,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $75.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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