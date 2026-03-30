Ocean Park Asset Management LLC Buys 580,165 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Ocean Park Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 548.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 685,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,165 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.3% of Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $28,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $39.90 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $41.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.03.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2277 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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