Nova R Wealth Inc. Acquires 16,360 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 393.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 14,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $1,694,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 591,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,308,944.40. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. The trade was a 15.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 274,278 shares of company stock worth $33,825,793. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $122.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $134.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 36.13%.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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