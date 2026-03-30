Northwest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Centene by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 85,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 33,875 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,487,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,936,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $21,485,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Centene by 122.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 122,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

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Centene Price Performance

CNC opened at $32.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. Centene Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.41 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Centene has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Centene from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Centene from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Centene from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Centene

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene’s offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

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