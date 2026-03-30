Northwest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,687 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 3.6% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $22,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 120,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burk Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burk Holdings LLC now owns 118,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.64 on Monday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

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