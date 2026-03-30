Northwest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF $AVSC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,080,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,685,000 after purchasing an additional 341,562 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,107,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,415,000 after buying an additional 51,269 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Nebraska now owns 905,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,826,000 after buying an additional 77,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1,420.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 837,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,954,000 after buying an additional 782,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 592,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after buying an additional 31,488 shares in the last quarter.

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Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSC opened at $61.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $65.93.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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