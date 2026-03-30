NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,358 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the February 26th total of 27,174 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.39. 14,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,039. The stock has a market cap of $333.58 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16. NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

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NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.3923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF

About NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF stock. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS Nasdaq-100 Hedged Equity Income ETF ( NASDAQ:QQQH Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

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The NEOS Nasdaq 100 Hedged Equity Income ETF (QQQH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. NUSI is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Nasdaq-100 Index combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection. QQQH was launched on Dec 19, 2019 and is issued by Neos.

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