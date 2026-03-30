Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $97.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BSX. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

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Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $69.21 on Monday. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $67.56 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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