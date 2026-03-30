MultiBank Group ($MBG) Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges

MultiBank Group ($MBG) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, MultiBank Group has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. MultiBank Group has a market capitalization of $45.01 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of MultiBank Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MultiBank Group token can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,606.26 or 1.00310946 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,302.25 or 0.99855233 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MultiBank Group

MultiBank Group was first traded on July 22nd, 2025. MultiBank Group’s total supply is 995,140,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,646,154 tokens. The official message board for MultiBank Group is tradfi.multibankgroup.com/en/about/company-news. MultiBank Group’s official Twitter account is @multibank_io. The official website for MultiBank Group is token.multibankgroup.com/en/mbg?utm_source=direct_buys&utm_campaign=mbio_global_ic_leadgen_web_tge_jul-25&utm_medium=cmc_biopage&utm_term=mbio_token_tge&utm_content=en.

MultiBank Group Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiBank Group (MBG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. MultiBank Group has a current supply of 995,140,000 with 185,170,703.80865527 in circulation. The last known price of MultiBank Group is 0.36717878 USD and is up 0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $6,586,806.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://token.multibankgroup.com/en/mbg? utm_source=direct_buys&utm_campaign=MBIO_Global_IC_LeadGen_Web_TGE_Jul-25&utm_medium=CMC_BIOPAGE&utm_term=mbio_token_TGE&utm_content=EN.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiBank Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MultiBank Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MultiBank Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

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