Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Down 17.1% in March

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 84,405 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 26th total of 101,766 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 124.1 days.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of MGRUF stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

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Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

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Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended, unincorporated real estate investment trust organized under Canadian law. It acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of income-producing properties across major markets in Canada. The trust is sponsored and managed by Morguard Asset Management Limited, drawing on the broader Morguard organization’s expertise in property management, development and leasing services.

The trust’s portfolio encompasses four primary property types: retail, office, industrial and multi-residential.

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