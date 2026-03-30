MOR Wealth Management LLC Takes $760,000 Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF $VLU

MOR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLU. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the third quarter worth $212,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

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SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF stock opened at $211.56 on Monday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $159.27 and a 52 week high of $227.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.05. The stock has a market cap of $569.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

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