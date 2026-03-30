MOR Wealth Management LLC Takes $526,000 Position in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

MOR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astrazeneca in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrazeneca in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.
Key Astrazeneca News
Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Late‑stage trial win — Tozorakimab met primary goals in two pivotal trials, reducing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease flare‑ups versus placebo; the surprise positive readout is driving optimism about near‑term commercialization potential and pipeline momentum. AstraZeneca stock jumps 4% after surprise trial win for lung disease drug where rivals have failed
- Positive Sentiment: Regulatory and commercial implications — Reuters and other outlets highlight the meaningful reduction in flare‑ups and the significance of a successful phase III outcome for a disease area where competitors have struggled, which increases the drug’s value on AstraZeneca’s roadmap. AstraZeneca drug reduces COPD flare ups in late-stage trials
- Positive Sentiment: Clinical confirmation across endpoints — The Wall Street Journal and other reports emphasize that the trials hit their primary endpoints by lowering symptom worsening rates, reinforcing confidence in the data’s robustness and the potential for label and payer discussions. AstraZeneca Lung Disease Drug Candidate Hits Goals in Late-Stage Trials
- Neutral Sentiment: Stock movement vs. market — Coverage notes AZN advanced while broader markets were down, indicating the move is company‑specific (trial news/pipeline) rather than market driven. Astrazeneca (AZN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning — AstraZeneca has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy,” which supports the stock’s upside but does not by itself explain today’s move; analyst views may follow as investigators and investors digest full data and commercial assumptions. Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on AZN
Astrazeneca Stock Performance
NYSE:AZN opened at $188.57 on Monday. Astrazeneca Plc has a 1 year low of $122.48 and a 1 year high of $212.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $292.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.32.
Astrazeneca Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 156.0%. Astrazeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.
About Astrazeneca
AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.
The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.
See Also
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