MOR Wealth Management LLC Takes $526,000 Position in Astrazeneca Plc $AZN

MOR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astrazeneca in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrazeneca in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Astrazeneca by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrazeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

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Key Astrazeneca News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astrazeneca this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Wall Street Zen raised Astrazeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Astrazeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy (b)” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astrazeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZN

Astrazeneca Stock Performance

NYSE:AZN opened at $188.57 on Monday. Astrazeneca Plc has a 1 year low of $122.48 and a 1 year high of $212.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $292.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.32.

Astrazeneca Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 156.0%. Astrazeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

About Astrazeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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