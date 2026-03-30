MOR Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,676 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

MOR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,676 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $139.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.72 and a 200-day moving average of $211.44. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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