MOR Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

MOR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,256,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 10.2% of MOR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,425,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,478,253,000 after buying an additional 209,315 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,458,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,990,000 after acquiring an additional 409,416 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,009,000 after acquiring an additional 372,064 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,560,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 75.0% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,324,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,714,000 after purchasing an additional 568,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $412.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $493.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $451.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.04.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

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