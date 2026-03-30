MOR Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

MOR Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBIT. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 600,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 76,612 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

IBIT opened at $37.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $71.82.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.