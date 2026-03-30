MOR Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,972 Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

MOR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 357.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,932,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,855,000 after buying an additional 3,853,677 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,068,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,932 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,639,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 134.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,703,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,177 shares during the period.

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Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $82.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $92.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.01.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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