MOR Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

MOR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of MOR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $313.09 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $344.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.26 and a 200-day moving average of $333.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.