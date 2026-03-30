Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 117,829 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 26th total of 142,779 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,399 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Momentus Price Performance

NASDAQ MNTSW opened at $0.02 on Monday. Momentus has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

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About Momentus

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Momentus, trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol MNTSW, is a U.S.-based provider of in-space transportation and logistics services. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company develops and operates orbital “space tugs” designed to carry small satellites to their final deployment orbits. Momentus’s core offering, its Vigoride vehicle, leverages proprietary water-plasma propulsion technology to deliver customer payloads with precision, enabling what the industry refers to as “last-mile” satellite delivery.

Momentus offers a suite of mission services that extend beyond simple orbital transfers.

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