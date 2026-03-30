Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Boosts Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,656,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,477 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.75% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $91,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 335.9% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $25.42.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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