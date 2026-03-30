Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,653,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,510,615,000 after acquiring an additional 773,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,659,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,643,613,000 after acquiring an additional 285,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,622,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,609,981,000 after purchasing an additional 708,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,275,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,217,394,000 after purchasing an additional 135,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $357.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $471.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 53,623 shares worth $21,832,908. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mass production of HBM4 for Nvidia is now underway, giving Micron direct exposure to a tight, high-value AI memory market that supports pricing power and revenue upside. Read More.

Mass production of HBM4 for Nvidia is now underway, giving Micron direct exposure to a tight, high-value AI memory market that supports pricing power and revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Micron reported an outsized quarter with revenue and guidance well ahead of expectations and announced a 30% dividend increase — signals of strong cash flow and management confidence that support a bullish thesis. (MarketBeat coverage)

Micron reported an outsized quarter with revenue and guidance well ahead of expectations and announced a 30% dividend increase — signals of strong cash flow and management confidence that support a bullish thesis. (MarketBeat coverage) Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism is rising: MU is among the most-upgraded stocks this year and several shops (including Erste Group) sharply raised EPS forecasts and targets, which underpins continued buy-side interest and higher price targets. (MarketBeat / analyst notes)

Analyst optimism is rising: MU is among the most-upgraded stocks this year and several shops (including Erste Group) sharply raised EPS forecasts and targets, which underpins continued buy-side interest and higher price targets. (MarketBeat / analyst notes) Positive Sentiment: NAND/SSD and data-center demand remain strong, giving another revenue leg beyond HBM that could sustain results even if some DRAM demand moderates. Read More.

NAND/SSD and data-center demand remain strong, giving another revenue leg beyond HBM that could sustain results even if some DRAM demand moderates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/flow dynamics: MU snapped a six-day losing streak today as some investors rotate back in after recent weakness; momentum screens still flag MU as a momentum pick for some portfolios. Read More.

Technical/flow dynamics: MU snapped a six-day losing streak today as some investors rotate back in after recent weakness; momentum screens still flag MU as a momentum pick for some portfolios. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro and risk-off pressure from escalating Iran-war headlines knocked tech stocks broadly this week and triggered rotation out of high-flying names like Micron. Read More.

Macro and risk-off pressure from escalating Iran-war headlines knocked tech stocks broadly this week and triggered rotation out of high-flying names like Micron. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Google’s TurboQuant / model-compression research and similar advances raise the risk that some AI workloads will require less memory per model, a structural worry that has pressured memory-chip multiples across the sector. Read More.

Google’s TurboQuant / model-compression research and similar advances raise the risk that some AI workloads will require less memory per model, a structural worry that has pressured memory-chip multiples across the sector. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short-term technical and cyclical concerns: MU briefly broke below its 50-day moving average, has seen multi-session percentage declines (some reports note ~20–25% drops over several days), and some analysts warn the AI-memory rally may be peaking — all of which increase volatility and downside risk. Read More. • Read More.

Short-term technical and cyclical concerns: MU briefly broke below its 50-day moving average, has seen multi-session percentage declines (some reports note ~20–25% drops over several days), and some analysts warn the AI-memory rally may be peaking — all of which increase volatility and downside risk. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Corporate action noise: a cash tender offer for ~$5.4B of senior notes drew some negative market reaction when announced, adding to short-term selling pressure. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $466.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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