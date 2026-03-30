Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Director Brett Heath Purchases 10,000 Shares

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) Director Brett Heath bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,389,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,644,190.25. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Down 2.8%
MTA stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 28,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,489. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.57 and a 1-year high of C$12.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$771.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 2.37.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile
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