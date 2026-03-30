Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Director Brett Heath Purchases 10,000 Shares

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) Director Brett Heath bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,389,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,644,190.25. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Down 2.8%

MTA stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 28,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,489. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.57 and a 1-year high of C$12.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$771.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.67 and a beta of 2.37.

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Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. in December 2016. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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