Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 195,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 106,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $28.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

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