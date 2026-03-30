MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Still a Buy?

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.4150. Approximately 2,683,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,873,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNKD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MannKind from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of MannKind in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

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MannKind Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $730.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.56 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $111.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.85 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 1.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,575,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,671,609.49. The trade was a 4.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Tross sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $297,547.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 985,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,094.31. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 41,493 shares during the last quarter. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 626,878 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

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MannKind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products. The company’s core business revolves around its proprietary Technosphere® drug‐delivery platform, which is designed to enable rapid absorption of small‐molecule drugs through pulmonary administration. MannKind’s lead product, Afrezza®, is an inhaled insulin therapy intended for adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, offering users a rapid‐acting alternative to traditional injectable insulins.

Afrezza received U.S.

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