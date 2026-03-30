MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $34.5820, with a volume of 874062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

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MakeMyTrip Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 48.06%. The company had revenue of $295.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 244.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 893.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

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MakeMyTrip Inc is an online travel company that provides a comprehensive suite of travel products and services through its website and mobile app platform. The company’s offerings include air ticketing, hotel reservations, holiday packages, rail and bus ticket bookings, ancillary travel services such as travel insurance and visa assistance, and corporate travel management solutions. By leveraging technology-driven platforms, MakeMyTrip aims to deliver convenience, competitive pricing, and a seamless booking experience for both retail and business customers.

Founded in June 2000 by Deep Kalra, MakeMyTrip has grown to become one of India’s leading travel technology firms.

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