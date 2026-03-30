Longview Financial Advisors LLC Has $16.66 Million Stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Longview Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for 9.2% of Longview Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Longview Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $16,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO opened at $63.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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