Loaded Lions Trading Down 8.6% This Week (LION)

Loaded Lions (LION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Loaded Lions token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loaded Lions has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Loaded Lions has a market cap of $78.77 million and approximately $744.08 thousand worth of Loaded Lions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,606.26 or 1.00310946 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,302.25 or 0.99855233 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Loaded Lions Token Profile

Loaded Lions’ genesis date was March 2nd, 2025. Loaded Lions’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,679,999,200 tokens. The official website for Loaded Lions is loadedlions.com. The official message board for Loaded Lions is crypto.com/en/product-news/lion-token-launch. Loaded Lions’ official Twitter account is @loadedlions_cdc.

Loaded Lions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loaded Lions (LION) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Solana platform. Loaded Lions has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 30,845,220,686 in circulation. The last known price of Loaded Lions is 0.00260671 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $705,272.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://loadedlions.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loaded Lions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loaded Lions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loaded Lions using one of the exchanges listed above.

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