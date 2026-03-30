LGN’s (LGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

LGN (NASDAQ:LGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Tigress Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LGN. Weiss Ratings started coverage on LGN in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of LGN from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of LGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of LGN from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of LGN from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

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LGN Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGN

Shares of LGN stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16. LGN has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in LGN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LGN in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGN in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGN during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in LGN during the fourth quarter worth $192,000.

About LGN

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Legence Corp. is a provider of engineering, consulting, installation and maintenance services for mission-critical systems in buildings. The company specializes in designing, fabricating and installing complex HVAC, process piping and other mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. Legence Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

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