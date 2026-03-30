Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Issues Earnings Results

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

LXEO traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 828,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,132. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. Lexeo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $384.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LXEO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Insider Activity at Lexeo Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 10,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $64,903.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 392,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,041.54. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel, precision‐designed therapies for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research platform leverages advanced medicinal chemistry to create next‐generation psychedelic-inspired compounds aimed at treating a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression and substance use disorders.

The company’s pipeline features proprietary synthetic molecules engineered to target specific neural pathways while improving safety and tolerability profiles over traditional treatments.

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