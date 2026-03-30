Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Given New C$280.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$265.00 to C$280.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LAS.A. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$247.00 to C$258.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Desjardins increased their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$263.25.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Stock Up 2.9%

LAS.A stock traded up C$6.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$235.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$192.67 and a twelve month high of C$253.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$227.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$222.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of -0.63.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$7.52 EPS for the quarter. Lassonde Industries had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of C$768.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lassonde Industries will post 18.9924731 EPS for the current year.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It also acts as a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a major producer of cranberry sauces. The company operates through a single segment being the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of ready-to-drink juices and drinks; frozen juice concentrates; and specialty food products; and the importation, packaging, and marketing of selected wines from several countries of origin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.