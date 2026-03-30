Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Trading 7% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.68 and last traded at $44.68. 1,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 116,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.77.

Lasertec Trading Up 3.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.22.

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Lasertec Company Profile

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Lasertec Corporation, trading in the U.S. OTC market under the symbol LSRCY, is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of advanced inspection and metrology equipment for the global semiconductor and flat panel display industries. The company specializes in laser-based defect inspection and measurement systems that help wafer fabs, mask shops and device manufacturers maintain high yield and quality control throughout photomask, reticle, wafer and display production processes.

Lasertec’s product portfolio includes high-resolution reticle and mask inspection systems, wafer defect inspection tools and overlay metrology equipment.

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